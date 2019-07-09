BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer price inflation eased to a five month low in June, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
The producer price index slows 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 1.5 percent increase in May.
The latest inflation was the lowest since January, when it was 0.3 percent.
Prices in both the domestic and non-domestic markets rose by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, in June.
On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.2 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX