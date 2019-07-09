

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) said the UK Information Commissioner's Office intends to impose a fine of 99.2 million pounds with respect to the security breach incident involving Starwood guest reservation database. Marriott said the company will vigorously defend its position.



Marriott CEO, Arne Sorenson, said: 'We are disappointed with this notice of intent from the ICO, which we will contest. Marriott has been cooperating with the ICO throughout its investigation into the incident, which involved a criminal attack against the Starwood guest reservation database.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX