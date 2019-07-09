

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - As part of its back-to-school promotion, Apple Inc. (AAPL) updated MacBook Air with True Tone adaptive screen technology, and cut its price to $1,099.



College students will be offered a special discounted price of $999, the company said in a statement.



In addition, The 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors. It also now features Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip. MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 and is available at $1,199 for college students.



'MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are also part of Apple's Back to School promotion, which includes a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones with the purchase of a qualifying Mac notebook or iMac,' Apple added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX