

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Tata Consultancy Services Limited (532540) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.17 billion, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $5.49 billion from $5.05 billion last year.



Tata Consultancy Services Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.17 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.49 Bln vs. $5.05 Bln last year.



