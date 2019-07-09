

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Irked by the leak of UK diplomatic emails that were highly critical of him and his government, President Donald Trump made a scathing attack on British Prime Minister Theresa May, and said he will no longer work with Britain's ambassador to the US.



In confidential cables which were leaked to the media at the weekend, Sir Kim Darroch described Trump as 'clumsy and inept', and White House as 'uniquely dysfunctional.'



Number 10 Downing Street called the leak 'unfortunate' but rallied behind its envoy to Washington.



Trump began a series of twitter attacks Monday by blaming the way Teresa May handled the Brexit issue.



'I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way.'



The good news for the United Kingdom, according to him, is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister.



Regarding Ambassador Darroch, Trump said he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S.



'We will no longer deal with him', he added.



Trump said he thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit to the UK last month. 'It was the Queen who I was most impressed with.'



Trump carried over the attack on social media to the next day.



'The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled,' Trump said in an early Tuesday morning Twitter post.



