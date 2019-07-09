

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford is reportedly considering a possible Tremor package for its most popular F-150 pickup.



According to Ford Authority, its photographers found a Ford test vehicle driving around public roads with various F-150 Raptor body components along with a shortened length. The site claims it to be a testbed for the Tremor.



The Tremor was originally introduced in 2013 for a street-focused F-150 with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and appearance upgrades. Earlier this year, Ford offered the tremor package for F-250 and F-350 Super Duty variant with special suspension and drivetrain components.



If Ford offers the tremor package for the standard-duty F-150, then the vehicle will get a 35-inch tires, lifted suspension, a limited-slip front differential, and several other off-road upgrades.



However, reports suggest the tremor package for F-150 has not been officially confirmed.



