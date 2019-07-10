

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) is set to lose its place as the world's largest plane maker to Airbus SE after a reign of seven years, as the U.S. planemaker's deliveries dropped 37% in the first half of 2019 with the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft.



Boeing said that it delivered 239 aircraft in the first half of 2019, down from 378 aircraft in the previous year.



But, Airbus said that it delivered 389 aircraft in the first half, up 28% from 303 aircraft last year.



Boeing has been reeling under the impact of two deadly crashes of its 737 Max aircraft within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.



