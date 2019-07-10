

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - The attorney general for the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against Marriott International Inc. for hiding the true price of hotel rooms from consumers and charging hidden resort fees to increase profits.



The Attorney General alleged that Marriott's deceptive and misleading pricing practices and failure to disclose fees harmed consumers and violated the District's consumer protection laws.



The Attorney General's lawsuit seeks to force Marriott to advertise the true prices of its hotel rooms up-front, provide monetary relief to tens of thousands of harmed District consumers, and pay civil penalties.



