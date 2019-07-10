

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, Wednesday reported that its total fourth-quarter Group revenue increased 11.6 percent from last year to 264.1 million pounds.



Total like-for-like or LFL revenue increased 15.4 percent, reflecting strong underlying growth in stores and online. A weak comparator period last year and favourable weather this year benefited the results.



In its trading update for the 13-week period, the company said LFL store revenue increased 12.1 percent and LFL online revenue on Dunelm.com climbed 37 percent.



For fiscal 2019, total revenue grew 4.8 percent to 1 billion pounds, and LFL revenue increased 10.7 percent.



Looking ahead, Nick Wilkinson, Dunelm's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In the short-term, we remain cautious about the uncertain political climate and the impact it may have on consumer spending, but expect to make further progress in the year ahead and are confident about the Group's longer-term prospects.'



Separately, Dunelm announced that Ian Bull has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect. He will be a member of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nominations committees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX