

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR said that it reached exclusive negotiations to sell a majority stake in the Webhelp group to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.



Groupe Bruxelles Lambert would acquire a majority stake in Webhelp on the basis of an enterprise value of 2.4 billion euros. It is expected that the legal documentation will be signed by the beginning of August for completion, after obtaining regulatory authorizations, within the course of the fourth-quarter 2019.



KKR noted that Groupe Bruxelles Lambert will invest alongside Webhelp's co-founding shareholders, Olivier Duha and Frédéric Jousset, who would retain their role as founding executive directors, and Webhelp's management team.



Founded in 2000, Webhelp is a provider of customer experience and business process outsourcing. The company develops solutions combining consulting services, technological solutions and omni-channel processing capabilities with 50,000 employees in more than 35 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX