

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Wednesday as investors waited for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, where he could sound less dovish than he did a few weeks ago.



U.S.-China trade talks and the sudden departure of Mexico's finance minister also remained on investors' radar.



Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday, more than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared a truce when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan.



Mexico's finance minister abruptly resigned Tuesday over disagreements with the left-wing government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sending the peso plunging.



The benchmark DAX was down 40 points or 0.32 percent at 12,396 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



CropEnergies AG, the member of the Südzucker Group, advanced 1.4 percent after its operating profit for the first-quarter significantly increased to 15.2 million euros from the previous year's 4.6 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX