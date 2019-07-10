

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. is preparing to increase production at its electric car plant in Fremont, California, Bloomberg reported citing an internal email. The move comes after the luxury electric car reported significant growth in deliveries in its second quarter.



In the email, Tesla's automotive president, Jerome Guillen, told to employees that the company is making preparations to raise the output. 'While we can't be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments,' he said.



Guillen also noted that the company hit new records in all production lines for output and efficiency in the most recent quarter.



The Palo Alto, California-based Tesla makes all of its vehicles at its only auto assembly plant in Fremont. Meanwhile, battery packs and drive units are produced at its factory near Reno, Nevada.



In early July, Tesla reported production of 87,048 vehicles and deliveries of approximately 95,200 vehicles in its second quarter. Majority of the deliveries were Model 3 cars. Tesla's previous quarterly record was 91,000 deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2018.



The company also noted then that it received orders during the quarter that exceeded its deliveries. Tesla also said it is well positioned to continue growing total production and deliveries in the third quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX