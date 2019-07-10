

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation slowed to the lowest level in four months in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, following a 4.1 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 4.0 percent increase.



The latest inflation was the weakest since February, when it was 3.8 percent.



Prices for food products grew 5.0 percent annually in June and those of services and non-food products costs rose by 4.26 percent and 2.89 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.23 percent in June.



Separate data from the National Institute of Statistics showed that the trade deficit rose to EUR1.48 billion in May from EUR1.27 billion in the same month last year. In April, deficit was EUR1.38 billion.



Both exports and imports grew by 6.8 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.



