

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production grew at the slowest pace in five months in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 4.7 percent year-on-year in May, following a 7.0 percent rise in April.



The latest growth in production was the weakest since December last year, when it was 4.2 percent. Manufacturing output growth slowed to 2.7 percent annually in May from 7.2 percent a month ago.



Meanwhile, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and mining and quarrying rose by 23.3 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent in May.



