

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal consumer price inflation remained stable in June, data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, the same rate as seen in May.



The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, rose to 0.6 percent in June from 0.5 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were unchanged in May, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.7 percent in May, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



Separate data from the Statistics Portugal showed that the trade deficit was EUR 1.631 billion in May from EUR1.13 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, deficit was EUR1.83 billion.



Exports and imports rose by 8.7 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively, in May.



