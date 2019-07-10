

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As per the preliminary results of the annual meeting of shareholders, EQT Corp. (EQT) shareholders have elected all seven Rice Team director nominees. The shareholders also elected the five nominees supported by EQT and the Rice Team. Toby Rice is expected to be elected as President and CEO, at the Board meeting. The company's shareholders have also approved the other proposals at the meeting.



Toby Rice said, 'There is a lot of work to be done, and we look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working closely with EQT's talented employees to execute our plan. We are committed to a smooth transition and to realizing EQT's full potential to create significant value for shareholders.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX