

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A female doctor from Houston and her eight-year-old son were briefly removed from an American Airlines flight recently as the cabin crew found her clothing to be 'inappropriate'.



Dr. Tisha Rowe, who is African-American and a family physician in Houston, was flying with her son from Jamaica to Miami on June 30. Rowe was wearing a romper to deal with the heat, but was told by the cabin crew to 'cover up' or she would not be allowed to fly.



Rowe said she after she boarded the plane, a flight attendant came up to her and asked her to step outside to talk. The flight attendant asked whether she had a jacket, to which Rowe responded by saying no.



Rowe was then told she would not be allowed back on the plane until she changed her outfit or covered up. She was let in only after she covered herself with a blanket.



Rowe said she was humiliated in front of other passengers and her son, who was in tears after the incident and used one of the blankets given to her to cover his head.



Rowe took to Twitter to share details about the incident, including a selfie of the romper she was wearing on the flight.



Following an uproar about the incident, American Airlines apologized and agreed to issue a refund to Rowe.



The airline said it is proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for its passengers.



This is not the first time that American Airlines has been accused of discrimination.



In 2017, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People or NAACP had issued a travel warning to African-American passengers flying the airline, saying they could be subject to discriminatory or disrespectful treatment.



The NAACP lifted the travel advisory only in July 2018 after the airline agreed to provide training for its employees and adopt a discrimination complaint resolution process.



