

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Still undecided on where to spend your retired life? You could head to Nebraska, which toppled traditional havens like Florida and Arizona in a new annual survey.



According to a study by Bankrate.com, the Cornhusker State emerged as the best place to retire. The ranking is based on factors important to retirees such as affordability, crime, culture, weather and wellness, in that order.



While Nebraska lagged behind other states on weather, it fared well on the other measures in the ranking - affordability, crime, culture and wellness. The state has an average annual temperate of 49 degrees.



With regard to wellness, Nebraska has been ranked eighth out of fifty states. The state boasts of 61 percent of the health measures that achieved the benchmark or better, which is a higher percentage than about two-thirds of the other states.



Nebraska also ranked among the top fifteen states for the cost category, making it fairly affordable for retirees.



Iowa took the second spot in the survey. The Hawkeye State ranked better for affordability and ranked within the top twenty states for culture, but was outperformed in other measures by Nebraska.



Third-place Missouri ranked first in affordability and has a moderate climate compared with other states. Other states ranked higher than the Show-me State for culture, wellness and especially safety.



South Dakota, which was ranked the best state to retire last year, slipped to the fourth spot this year. It was followed by Florida in fifth place.



While choosing a place to retire, people most value proximity to family and friends, affordable cost of living, access to excellent health care and hospitals, good weather and a low crime rate, according to the survey results.



Maryland fared the worst in the ranking this year. The state was ranked fourth from the bottom in affordability and ninth-worst in culture.



New York, which was ranked the worst state to retire last year, has been ranked as the second worst state this year in terms of affordability. Alaska, Illinois and Washington too were placed at the bottom of the list, among the least preferred five states.



Along with Maryland, New York and Alaska might be better for retirees to visit than reside, the survey says.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX