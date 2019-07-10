

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. has expanded its product serialization service to seven more countries as part of the e-commerce giant's efforts to prevent sales of counterfeit products on its platform.



Amazon said in a statement that it has expanded Transparency, its product serialization service, to France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., India, and Canada.



Transparency provides a unique, alphanumeric non-sequential code for every product unit that is manufactured. It keeps a record of every code along with the product for which it was generated and uses the information to authenticate products. When brands enroll in Transparency, they are issued with a series of codes.



The codes are put by brands on their products. Each time one of these products is ordered in Amazon's stores, Amazon scans and verifies the code to ensure only authentic products reach customers and not fake ones.



Customers too can use a mobile app to scan the code and verify authenticity of the product regardless of where they purchased it. The Transparency app is currently only available in the U.S.



In addition, brands can use Transparency to communicate unique unit-level information such as date and place of manufacture, or other enhanced product information such as the materials or ingredients used to make the products.



According to Amazon, unique serialization for every product unit is the most effective way to tackle and prevent counterfeits throughout the supply chain.



'Counterfeiting is an industry-wide concern - both online and offline. We find the most effective solutions to prevent counterfeit are based on partnerships that combine Amazon's technology innovation with the sophisticated knowledge and capabilities of brands,' said Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Amazon Customer Trust and Partner Support.



Amazon noted that more than 4,000 brands are enrolled in Transparency in the U.S. These brands have generated over 300 million unique codes and enabled the company to proactively stop more than 250,000 counterfeit sales.



For products fully incorporated into the Transparency service, there have been zero reports in 2019 of counterfeit from brands or customers who purchased these products on Amazon.



