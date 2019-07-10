sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,00 Euro		-0,10
-0,99 %
WKN: 884304 ISIN: US0758961009 Ticker-Symbol: BBY 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,198
10,596
23:01
10,224
10,292
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC10,00-0,99 %
FN Beta