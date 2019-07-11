

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care said it welcomed the U.S. administration's plans for changing the way care is provided to people with kidney disease supports the company's existing strategy.



The company said it has long worked on various initiatives to promote home dialysis, improve access to transplants, and develop new, value-based care models for chronic kidney disease patients.



Earlier today, U.S. president Donald Trump signed an Executive Order to launch Advancing American Kidney Health, a new initiative to improve the lives of Americans suffering from kidney disease, expand options for American patients, and reduce healthcare costs.



The Trump administration aims to reduce the number of Americans developing end-stage renal disease by 25 percent by 2030; to provide better care earlier in the disease's progression; double the number of kidneys available for transplant by 2030.



Rice Powell, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, said, 'We welcome reimbursement reforms that facilitate investments in care models designed to improve outcomes and help reduce costs, two goals to which more use of home dialysis and transplants can equally contribute. We will carefully review the U.S. administration's proposal and contribute to developing the framework that offers the best possible conditions and greatest benefit for patients.'



