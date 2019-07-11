

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Cybersecurity software company McAfee Llc is planning a return to the public markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report, McAfee and its owners are meeting with bankers this week to discuss plans for a listing that could come as soon as this year. An IPO could raise at least $1 billion and value McAfee at more than $5 billion.



McAfee is owned by private-equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo, along with IntelCorp. It was valued at $2.15 billion, or $4.2 billion including debt, when TPG agreed to purchase a 51% stake from the chip maker in 2016 and establish McAfee as a stand-alone business.



Intel acquired McAfee, which originally went public in 1999, for about $7.5 billion in 2011.



