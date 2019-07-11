

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) announced Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer Robert Noel has informed the Board of his intention to retire from Landsec during 2020.



The Board will commence a formal search process to identify and appoint his successor. Noel will continue in his role until his successor is appointed and for an appropriate handover period.



Noel said, 'Next year I will have spent ten years at Landsec, eight as Chief Executive. With the business well positioned for the current market, a growing pipeline and a clear strategy for the future, it's the right time for me to move on.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX