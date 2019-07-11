

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical plc (HLCL.L) said the Group has continued to make good progress during the period from 1 April 2019 to 10 July 2019. The Group completed eleven new lettings at five London assets, while completed three new lettings at Manchester during the period.



At the Annual General Meeting on July 11, Mike Slade and Michael O'Donnell will step down from the Board. Mike Slade, Chairman and former Chief Executive, is resigning from the Board after 35 years of service.



The final dividend of 7.50 pence for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2019 will be paid on 19 July 2019. This will take the total dividend for the year to 10.10 pence, an increase of 10.5%.



