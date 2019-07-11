

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity declined in May after rebounding in the previous month, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Thursday.



The tertiary activity index fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 0.1 fall.



Among the individual components of the survey, activities were up for information and communications, finance and insurance, transport and postal activities, and medical, health care and welfare.



Meanwhile, activity was down for wholesale trade, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, business-related services, real estate and electricity, gas, heat supply and water.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index grew 0.5 percent in May, after a 1.2 percent rise in the previous month.



