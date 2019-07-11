

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's inflation accelerated as initially estimated in June on services costs, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.2 percent from 0.9 percent in May. The final rate was confirmed.



The rise in inflation resulted from a 1.2 percent acceleration in services prices and 2.6 percent increase in food costs.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, as estimated, versus a 0.1 percent rise in May.



Core inflation increased to 0.9 percent in June from 0.5 percent a month ago.



EU harmonized inflation came in at 1.4 percent versus 1.1 percent in the previous month. The harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in June after rising 0.1 percent in May.



Both monthly and annual HICP rates matched preliminary estimate released on June 28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX