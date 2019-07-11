

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece jobless rate eased for the third straight month in April, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 17.6 percent in April from 18.2 percent in March. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 19.8 percent.



In April, the number of unemployed persons decreased by 107,290 persons from the previous year and fell by 26,925 persons from a month ago.



The number of employed persons rose by 74,993 persons from a year earlier and by 26,926 persons from the previous month.



