

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $204.6 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $211.2 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $1.37 billion from $1.27 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



