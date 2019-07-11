sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,00 Euro		+0,43
+1,45 %
WKN: 855783 ISIN: US4891701009 Ticker-Symbol: KM3 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,65
30,00
13:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNAMETAL INC
KENNAMETAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENNAMETAL INC30,00+1,45 %
FN Beta