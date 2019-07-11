

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said that it agreed to acquire privately-owned BioTek Instruments for $1.165 billion. It expects the net purchase price to be about $1.05 billion, after anticipated tax benefits.



Agilent expects to complete BioTek Instruments transaction in the fourth quarter.



Agilent expects that the acquisition will be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share, contributing $0.02-$0.04 for fiscal year 2020, and compounding growth thereafter.



