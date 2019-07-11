

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) said that it is ramping up food innovation with dozens of new product launches across four domains.



The new products will come across business lines, including frozen & refrigerated meals, snacks & sweet treats, condiments & enhancers, and shelf stable meals & sides.



'We see continued growth ahead for frozen meals, and are taking advantage of this opportunity by offering consumers the flavors, modern health attributes and convenience they demand,' said Darren Serrao, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer for Conagra Brands.



Conagra Brands said that its lineup of food will roll out throughout 2019 and during the front half of 2020, with its first wave of innovations hitting the market now.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX