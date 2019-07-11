

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said Thursday that it will pledge over $700 million to afford upskilling training programs for one in three of its employees or 100,000 employees across the United States.



The programs will help employees progress into highly skilled technical and non-technical roles in its corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of the company, Amazon said in a statement.



Amazon's upskilling training programs include: Amazon Technical Academy, which helps non-technical employees to graduate to software engineering careers; Associate2Tech, which trains fulfillment center associates to take up technical roles. Machine Learning University, will give opportunity for employees with technical backgrounds to acquire machine learning skills.



'Employee upskilling investment builds on Amazon's $15 minimum wage and comprehensive benefits including medical insurance, 401k savings plan, and generous parental leave,' Amazon said.



