

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks launched the Tie-Dye Frappuccino blended beverage for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada, just in time for the peak of summer.



The blended beverage is available from Wednesday, July 10 at participating Starbucks stores for a limited time, until supplies last, the company said.



The fruit drink is made with a tropical Crème Frappuccino with red, blue and yellow tie-dye swirls, which gets its color from red beet, turmeric and spirulina. The beverage is topped with whipped cream and a final dusting of colored powder.



The Instagram-friendly beverage was designed by Paloma Carrington-Bataller.



'We wanted to create something that celebrates summer and really conveys it both visually and through flavor within the beverage. We knew it had to make you smile at first sight and our Tie-Dye Frappuccino does all this!,' Carrington-Bataller said.



According to nutritional information available on Starbucks website, each 16-ounce serving of the beverage carries 400 calories, 15 grams of fat, 60 grams of carbohydrate and 58 grams of sugar.



In 2017, Starbucks had launched the colorful Unicorn Frappuccino, which sold out quickly. However, employees complained at that time about the time-consuming process to prepare the drink. Making of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino is also a multi-step process.



Some of the baristas and customers commented on social media that the beverage tastes similar to the banana flavor of Laffy Taffy candy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX