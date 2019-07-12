

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS), Amgen (AMGN) and Banner Alzheimer's Institute said that they will discontinue investigation of the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 in two pivotal Phase II/III studies in the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative Generation Program, after patients in the study showed worsening conditions.



'An assessment of unblinded data during a regular pre-planned review identified worsening in some measures of cognitive function. Given these findings, the sponsors concluded that the potential benefit for participants in the studies did not outweigh the risk,' the companies said in a statement.



In August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of migraine and Alzheimer's disease.



The Generation Program studies are sponsored by Novartis and Amgen, in collaboration with Banner Alzheimer's Institute. Novartis is the regulatory sponsor, while Amgen and Novartis are co-development partners.



