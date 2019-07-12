

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc. will start selling hemp-derived cannabidiol or CBD-infused personal care products in the U.S. later this year, following rival Abercrombie & Fitch Co.'s (ANF) entry into the booming CBD business in June.



Ohio-based cannabis company Green Growth Brands Inc. or GGB said in a statement Thursday that it has received a purchase order from American Eagle, through which the retailer will sell hemp-derived CBD infused personal care products in nearly 500 American Eagle stores and online.



GGB noted that the products, which were exclusively developed for American Eagle, include CBD-infused personal care items such as lotions, muscle balms, and aromatherapy. Sales of the products by American Eagle are expected to begin in October 2019.



'We are very pleased to be partnering with American Eagle, a leader in the specialty retail space. GGB provided the expertise necessary to develop the product formulations and packaging to create a really special line of products,' said Green Growth Brands CEO, Peter Horvath.



Cannabidiol is a naturally-occurring cannabinoid constituent of cannabis. It is a chemical in the marijuana plant often used for medicinal purposes, and does not have the intoxicating effects like those caused by tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.



CBD is believed to relieve or ease symptoms related to health problems. After the farm bill was passed by Congress in late 2018, CBD derived from hemp is now legal in the U.S.



American Eagle's purchase order represents GGB's third major wholesale agreement since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.



GGB noted that all its CBD products are sourced from U.S.-based, licensed hemp processors and comply with the 2018 Farm Bill.



In June, GGB said that Abercrombie & Fitch will sell CBD-infused body-care products at more than 160 of its stores. The specialty retailer had in May sold GGB's Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy products in ten of its stores in a retail test run.



Abercrombie is selling Seventh Sense's CBD-infused body lotions, muscle balms, lip balms and sugar scrubs at more than 160 of its stores.



Drugstore chains such as Walgreens Boot Alliance and CVS Health Corp. are already selling CBD products in their stores.



