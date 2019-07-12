

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Nike Inc. (NKE) said that it will open a new Nike Air Manufacturing Innovation or Air MI facility in Goodyear, Arizona, with a likely investment of at least $184 million. The expansion is expected to generate more than 500 full-time jobs.



The company will begin building renovations later this summer, and expects to start Nike Air soles production in early 2020, Nike said in a statement.



The announcement came today after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey last week blocked incentive for the facility when the company pulled a flag-themed shoe from the market.



The new Arizona facility represents Nike's third manufacturing center location dedicated to Nike Air. Nike Air MI's existing facilities in Oregon and Missouri have recently undergone their own expansions, Nike said today.



Despite his earlier criticism, Ducey welcomed Nike to Arizona on Thursday.



'This is good news for Arizona and for @GoodyearAZGov. 500 plus jobs. Over $184 million in capital investment. Arizona is open for business, and we welcome @Nike to our state,' Ducey Twitted.



