

Norway's trade surplus decreased in June as exports and imports declined, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The trade surplus fell to NOK 5.2 billion in June from NOK 10.5 billion in May. In the same period last year, the surplus totaled NOK 20.3 billion.



Exports declined sharply by 15.8 percent on a monthly basis in June and fell by 17.9 percent from a year ago.



At the same time, imports declined 10.3 percent on month but grew 1.5 percent annually.



The mainland trade deficit fell to NOK 23.17 billion in June from NOK 25.17 billion in May.



