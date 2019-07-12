

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production fell in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 2.0 percent in May compared to the previous month.



This decline was led by a 5.0 percent fall in mining industry and a 2.9 percent drop in manufacturing output. While energy production rose 4.5 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production fell by a working day and seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent in May.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent monthly and 7.9 percent from a year ago.



