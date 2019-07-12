

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports decreased in June after the US administration raised tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed on Friday.



Exports fell 1.3 percent on a yearly basis in June, slightly slower than the 1.4 percent drop economists had forecast.



At the same time, imports slid 7.3 percent annually versus the expected fall of 4.6 percent in June.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to $50.98 billion, which was bigger than the forecast of $45 billion.



