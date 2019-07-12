

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth rose in May after slowing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, after a 6.0 percent increase in April. In march, industrial production rose 8.0 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production grew 8.7 percent annually in May, after a 6.0 percent rise in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.4 percent in May, reversing a 1.1 percent in the preceding month.



From the January to May period, industrial production rose 6.6 percent.



