

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced Friday that the Group delivered 974,400 vehicles to its customers worldwide in June 2019, up 1.6 percent from 958,700 vehicles in the same period of the prior year. The company attributed the higher deliveries to stronger auto markets in China, Brazil and the U.S.



The company said marked growth in the Asia-Pacific was more than sufficient to compensate for expected falls in Europe.



Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Volkswagen Group Sales, said, 'In June, the brands of the Volkswagen Group achieved good performance and boosted deliveries in overall markets that continued to shrink.'



The company recorded a 4.8 percent drop in vehicle deliveries in Europe, vehicle deliveries edged down 0.6 percent in North America and a 0.1 percent decline in South America. However, this negative trend could not be more than compensate by a 11.3 percent increase in deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region.



In China, the company's most important single market in the Asia Pacific region, the new emissions standard C6 has applied since July 1, 2019, which led customers to bring purchases forward to June. This was similar to the effects in Europe in June 2018.



Meanwhile, all the Volkswagen Group brands - Audi, SEAT, Porsche, MAN and Scania reported positive sales, except for SKODA.



