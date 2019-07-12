

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Perfect Day, a California-based food startup recently achieved an exciting milestone when their first-ever animal-free ice-cream was launched on Thursday, only to be sold out within hours.



Introduced as a 3-flavor bundle for $60, the dairy-free treat includes Vanilla Salted Fudge, Milky Chocolate and Vanilla Blackberry Toffee ice-cream.



The founders of the 5-year-old company, Perumal Gandhi and Ryan Pandya envision a 'healthier, kinder & greener' future in which more people are inspired to become vegan by the wider variety of options available to them.



Having practiced vegetarianism in their teenage years, the founders decided to shift to veganism around the time they turned 20, but 'were dismayed to find that the transition to a plant-based diet was really hard for one main reason: their love of dairy,' they said.



Both pursuing Biomedicine in 2014, the pair decided to collaborate in an effort to step up the Vegan game by inventing a more milk-like substitute for their various dairy needs including, but not limited to cheese; 'Cheese is only the beginning...you have to shift your entire identity,' shared Pandya in an interview with Fortune Magazine.



It was only recently that the company successfully produced a lactose and hormone-free substituent for milk by combining a particular strain of yeast, which it procured for the U.S Department of Agriculture and a 3D-printed copy of a cow's DNA sequence.



