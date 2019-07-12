

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced Friday the presentation of post-hoc analyses showing improvements in daily functioning and reductions in disability in patients with chronic and episodic migraine treated with Emgality (galcanezumab-gnlm) compared to placebo.



The analyses are based on data from three double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 3 pivotal studies of Emgality in chronic (REGAIN) and episodic migraine (EVOLVE-1 & EVOLVE-2).



Results showed that treatment with Emgality, when compared to placebo, resulted in lower levels of migraine-related disability and fewer restrictions on daily activities that are limited by migraine, such as relationships with family and friends, leisure time, productivity, concentration, energy and fatigue.



The data will be presented later in the day at the 61st Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society (AHS) in Philadelphia.



Migraine is the second leading cause of disability in the U.S. and can severely impact people's lives. More than 30 million U.S. adults have migraine, with three times more women affected by migraine compared to men.



It is a neurologic disease characterized by recurrent episodes of severe headache accompanied by other symptoms including nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and sound and changes in vision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX