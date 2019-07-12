

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google admitted that its language partners listen to Google Assistant recordings, but said it is only part of their review process in an effort to develop and perfect speech technology for more languages.



In a blog post, Google defended its practice of using human language experts to review and transcribe Google Assistant recordings, saying the experts review only about 0.2 percent of all audio snippets.



Language experts from around the globe help in understanding a wide variety of languages, accents and dialects as well as the nuances and accents of a specific language, it added.



The issue came to light after one of Google's partner language reviewers violated its data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data.



Google said its Security and Privacy Response teams have been activated on this issue, are investigating it, and action will be taken.



Google said it provides tools to manage and control the data stored in accounts, whereby storing audio data to the Google account can be completely turned off, or one can opt for auto-delete data after every 3 months or 18 months.



Recently, e-Commerce giant Amazon was accused of violating child privacy laws after Alexa allegedly recorded voices of millions of children without their or their parents' consent.



Alexa devices, developed by Amazon, capture and transmit any speech uttered after the wake word, which is 'Alexa' by default, activates the device.



