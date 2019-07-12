

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter suffered brief but widespread outage Thursday.



For nearly an hour Thursday, the social media network went offline.



And it was back by 4 pm ET in most of the parts in the world.



Twitter users were unable to upload photos and videos or send messages in the app or on desktop.



The social media gave an update shortly after the outage.



'Twitter is back up for some people, and we're working to make sure our service is available to everyone as quickly as possible. The interruption was due to an internal system change, which we're now fixing. We're sorry for the inconvenience and should be at 100% soon'.



It comes just a week after Facebook and its other social media platforms suffered a lengthy outage.



Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp experienced technical glitches for hours, as users could not upload or view photos, videos and other files online on July 3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX