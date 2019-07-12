sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,285 Euro		+0,025
+0,08 %
WKN: A1W6XZ ISIN: US90184L1026 Ticker-Symbol: TWR 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWITTER INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,365
33,395
18:14
33,345
33,405
18:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TWITTER INC
TWITTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TWITTER INC33,285+0,08 %
FN Beta