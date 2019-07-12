

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com's Prime Day 2019 starts on Monday, July 15, and will last for two full days, making it Amazon's longest Prime Day ever.



However, customers who want to get a head start and just cannot wait until Monday can get early access to Prime Day deals through Alexa.



Prime members can shop with Alexa on an Excho device beginning Saturday, July 13, to get early access to select deals on devices. Customers just need to ask, 'Alexa, what are my deals?'



Beginning July 15, Prime members can shop Prime Day deals via Alexa by asking, 'Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?'



Amazon is promising more than a million deals worldwide in the full 48 hours of Prime Day this year. According to the company, new deals will launch as often as every five minutes.



This year's deals include new featured Lightning Deals that will include some of the most exciting products of the year, the company noted.



Prime members can also shop for deals on products from famous faces. They can go to amazon.com/celebdeals or start by asking 'Alexa, order Jaden Smith's JUST water,' 'Alexa, order Marshmello's stuffed puffs,' or 'Alexa, order Zac Brown's demerbox.'



Members can tune into Amazon Live throughout Prime Day to watch a Shoppable Prime Day livestream, with appearances from their favorite celebrities.



Prime members will be able to pre-order Lady Gaga's new HAUS Laboratories beauty collection. Members can pre-order HAUS Laboratories products, including six Collections and nine limited-time duo sets, while supplies last.



Some of the Prime Day deals previewed by Amazon include Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99, Echo for $49.99, and the All New Fire 7 tablet for $29.99.



Deals on electronic devices include saving of up to 50 percent on select Sony LED Smart televisions and Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-In for a price of $79.



Other deals include saving 35 percent on grocery back-to-school brands, including Bubly, Gatorade and KIND, as well as saving 30 percent on beverages from top brands, including Lavazza, Perrier and Starbucks.



Amazon is also offering saving of up to $40 on Oculus Go 32GB.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX