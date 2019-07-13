

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) announced that, at this time, it has decided not to proceed with an IPO of its Asia Pacific unit, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd. on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



The company said it is not proceeding with this transaction due to several factors, including the prevailing market conditions.



The company said it will closely monitor market conditions, as it continuously evaluates its options to enhance shareholder value, optimize the business and drive long-term growth, subject to strict financial discipline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX