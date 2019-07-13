

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Justice Department is pursuing a criminal probe into whether Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) lied about possible cancer risks of its talcum powder, the Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.



Shares of J&J declined by 4.15 per cent to close at US$134.30, following the report.



The criminal probe, which hasn't been reported previously, coincides with a regulatory investigation and civil claims by thousands of cancer patients that J&J's Baby Powder talc was responsible for their illness.



J&J disclosed in its annual report in February that it had received subpoenas from the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission related to the ongoing baby powder litigation.



