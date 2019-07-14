

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that power has been fully restored following a widespread power outage in Midtown Manhattan. The widespread blackout occurred in midtown Manhattan and part of the Upper West Side, as the result of an issue with a transmission line.



'While power has been restored, there are still some traffic signals that are out, so we would not encourage New Yorkers to go out if you don't have to go out,' Governor Cuomo said.



The number of customers without power reached about 72,000, and subway service was disrupted on the A, C, D, F and M lines, Cuomo said.



Separately, Con Edison confirmed that it completed the restoration of power to 72,000 customers on the West Side of Manhattan.



The company got the last of six electrical networks back in service shortly before midnight. The outages began before 7 p.m. Saturday.



The company said it will focus on investigating the cause of the equipment failures and on getting the electrical-delivery system back to its normal level of reliability.



