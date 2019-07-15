

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expended a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - beating expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent and was up from 1.4 percent in Q1.



On an annualized yearly basis, GDP climbed 6.2 percent - matching forecasts and down from 6.4 percent in the three months prior.



The bureau also said that industrial production jumped 6.3 percent on year in June, topping expectations for 5.2 percent and up from 5.0 percent in May.



Retail sales advanced an annual 9.8 percent in June, exceeding forecasts for 8.5 percent and up from 8.6 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment advanced 5.8 percent on year, topping forecasts for 5.5 percent and up from 5.6 percent a month earlier.



The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent in June, up from 5.0 percent in May.



